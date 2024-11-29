Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Symbotic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,183.44. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,175. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,878 shares of company stock worth $1,378,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Symbotic by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

