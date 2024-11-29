Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

View Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $499,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.