Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Textron alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.08 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.