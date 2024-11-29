The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

BK opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

