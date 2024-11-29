Truist Financial Cuts Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $51.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.