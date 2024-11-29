UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,780. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. The trade was a 51.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

