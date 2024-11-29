Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 465.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $718,351. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $522,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. This trade represents a 51.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

View Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $37.41 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.