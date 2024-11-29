Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $609,184.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

