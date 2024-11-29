Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $963,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,887.24. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,188,000 after acquiring an additional 233,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

