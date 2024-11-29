Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.48.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $204.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

