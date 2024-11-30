53,013 Shares in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a 53.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $530.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.32. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

