Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 424,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 207,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.11%.

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

