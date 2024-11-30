Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 424,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 207,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
