ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,707 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 228,600 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.