AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 80,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 141,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $867.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald P. Newman acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,089.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $474,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 319.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AdvanSix by 29.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 162.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

