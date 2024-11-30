Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.41 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.