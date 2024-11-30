Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,751 shares of company stock worth $1,946,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

