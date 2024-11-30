Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 182.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ryanair by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,453,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,716,000 after buying an additional 183,584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after buying an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 154.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,755,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 2,279,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,168,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,901,000 after acquiring an additional 368,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

