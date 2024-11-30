Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Read More

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

