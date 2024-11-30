Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
ADLRF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.65.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
