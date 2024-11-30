Algert Global LLC Acquires 48,240 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

