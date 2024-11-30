Algert Global LLC Acquires 76,590 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,590 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Gogo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Gogo by 11.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gogo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

