Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 49,714 Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.18% of Radius Recycling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Recycling by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Radius Recycling by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 78.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Radius Recycling’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Radius Recycling news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. The trade was a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

