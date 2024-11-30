Algert Global LLC Cuts Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,698 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The trade was a 84.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,011.40. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,721. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIMS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

