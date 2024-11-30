Algert Global LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $15,158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 359.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,954,740. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

