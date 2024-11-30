Algert Global LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $103.76 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

