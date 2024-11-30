Algert Global LLC Has $802,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,266 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $201,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

