Algert Global LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $92.29 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

