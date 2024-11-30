Algert Global LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,439 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Delek US worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delek US stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

