Algert Global LLC Invests $892,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 517.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 963,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CareDx by 78.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.80.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

