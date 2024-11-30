Algert Global LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Shares of PG opened at $179.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

