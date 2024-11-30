Algert Global LLC Makes New $851,000 Investment in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 83.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 135,426 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 229,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.25 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,687. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

