Algert Global LLC Makes New $878,000 Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DESP stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

