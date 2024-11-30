Algert Global LLC Purchases 25,050 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,590,064.69. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,284.29. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,028. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

