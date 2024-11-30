Algert Global LLC Purchases 50,990 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAWN opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,313.50. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

