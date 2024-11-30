Algert Global LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

