Algert Global LLC Purchases 570 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average is $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

