Algert Global LLC Purchases 82,123 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,123 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 65.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 145.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $865.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.