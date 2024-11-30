Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LEU. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

