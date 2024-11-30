Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.