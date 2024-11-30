Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,111 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 262,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

LZ stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

