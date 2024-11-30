Algert Global LLC Sells 13,290 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 202.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,222.18. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

