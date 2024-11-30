Algert Global LLC Sells 19,239 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $153,682.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,400.07. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,876,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

