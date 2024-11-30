Algert Global LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NewMarket by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NewMarket by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $532.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.99. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $494.04 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

