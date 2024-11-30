Algert Global LLC Sells 22,070 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

