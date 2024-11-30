Algert Global LLC Sells 65,791 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
