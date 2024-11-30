Algert Global LLC Sells 65,791 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.