Algert Global LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $7,030,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,698,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 88.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $346.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $366.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

UI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

