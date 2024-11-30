Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

DT stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

