Algert Global LLC Trims Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.24% of Manitowoc worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 217,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 160,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

