Algert Global LLC Trims Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.24% of Manitowoc worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 217,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 160,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Price Performance
Manitowoc stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
