Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Albany International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Albany International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Albany International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Albany International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $82.90 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44.

Insider Activity

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,235. This represents a 20.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $597,657.62. The trade was a 14.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

