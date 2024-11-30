Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

